Sugababes ditched plans to reunite for 20th anniversary

The original members of the girl group, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, had been planning on marking the release of their debut album, 'One Touch', last November, with new music and shows planned.

However, Keisha now resides in Canada and is focused on becoming an actress and Mutya has a solo EP on the way.



Siobhan, meanwhile, decided it was best not to attend the studio, as she has a little boy who she wants to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.



And Keisha admitted the global health crisis made it "tricky" for them to fulfil their plans.



Keisha spilled on Instagram Live: “We had so many plans for last year.



“2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn’t happen, so we have to restructure.

“We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us.



“But it’s about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky.



“It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned.”



The 36-year-old star revealed she was also set for her first acting role, before coronavirus stalled the production.

She added: “I’ve been taking acting classes. I did land a role but the virus has put a pause on everything there as well.”



Mutya had previously revealed the original line-up were planning to release new tracks and go on tour.



She said: "We're working on new music and have a secret project that should be made public later this year. Plus we are working on something special for our fans that is coming out for our 20th anniversary. As well as the music we've planned a tour. We need to put it out there for everyone to see and hear us again. Everything new we are working on will be classic Sugababes/MKS sounds. I'm excited to get out there."



The original Sugababes reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song 'Flatline' and whilst there has been no releases since, Mutya had insisted they'd been working on music all the time.



She added: "We've not really stopped being together and it's been five years now. We've been working on music but everyone's got their own lives as well. The reaction to the picture we put online was overwhelming. We can't wait to get started. Next year will be our year."



Their first LP, 2000's 'One Touch', included the hits 'Run For Cover' and 'Overload'.



However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.



In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year.Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.



However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.