Robin Thicke song about bank robbery experience helped Lil Wayne win a Grammy

Robin Thicke wrote a song about a teenage bank robbery experience that made it onto a Grammy-winning album for Lil Wayne.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker once found himself in the middle of an armed hold-up in a bank, and it inspired him to write a song, Shooter, about the drama years later.

"When I was around 18 years old, I was in the bank getting some cash for a weekend vacation and the bank just got robbed," Thicke remembered during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"These two guys came in with masks (and) automatic weapons, and told everyone to get down on the ground," he recalled.

Sharing: "so I ended up writing this whole song about my experience going through a live bank robbery and years later," Thicke revealed: "Lil Wayne ended up doing a verse on it and put it on his album, and won a Grammy on that album actually."

The singer admitted the event itself wasn't too scary, because it was just "like a movie".

"It was a little traumatising," he confessed, "but once it was over, I was OK with it. It reminded me of the movies. It seemed kind of surreal at the time, but I didn't really feel threatened as much as I thought (I would)."

He explained: "It was probably because they (bankrobbers) were very young. They seemed like they were like, 19, 18 years old... They looked just like my friends, dressed up in masks."