Dolly Parton finally gets vaccine she helped fund

Country legend Dolly Parton has officially received the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund.

The singer shared a video of herself receiving a shot from a doctor at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Dolly captioned the post: "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," referencing the $1 million (£720,000) she donated to fund COVID-19 vaccine research at Vanderbilt last year.

The research helped create Moderna's vaccine.

In the video, Dolly sings some cheerful bars from her hit track 'Jolene', altering the lyrics to: "vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate".

Last month, Parton, who turned 75 in January, insisted she was prepared to wait a little longer to get the vaccine so that others who needed the shot could get their doses first.

"I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money," she said, explaining: "I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine, though, but I'm going to wait."

She added: "I want it. I'm going to get it. When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know, and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it'll encourage people."