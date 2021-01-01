Britney Spears shares rare picture alongside her teenage sons

Britney Spears delighted fans by posing alongside her teenage sons for a snap on Instagram.

The Toxic hitmaker is seen standing in the middle of Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, for the picture, with both boys wearing face masks while Britney has hers pulled down to reveal a beaming smile.

Explaining why it's been so long since she shared a snap with her sons, 39-year-old Britney wrote alongside the image: "I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it .... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!"

She also credited her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, for being "such gentleman and so kind", as she added: "It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now."

The post came after Britney, who's the subject of new documentary Framing Britney Spears about her controversial conservatorship, had earlier taken to the social media site to reflect on a year of "craziness".

"On all accounts of the craziness the past year ... " she wrote. "I feel like God’s tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus!!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation … prayer ... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well!!! This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!

"This year I devote myself to lots of tea ... and healing !!!! I’m working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it’s ok to cry !!!! I pray for deep healing this year for all of us and I hope we can all inspire each other !!!! Again … BE KIND - PASS IT ON AMERICA."