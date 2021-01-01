Justin Bieber celebrates birthday with Paris rooftop video shoot

Justin Bieber spent his 27th birthday shooting a music video on a Paris hotel roof on Monday.

The pop superstar was spotted shooting his new music video on the roof of the Hotel de Crillon near the Champs-Elysees in the French capital, surrounded by his entourage.

Earlier in the day, Justin was seen filming at the city's Louis Vuitton store.

It is believed the birthday boy travelled to Paris with his 24-year-old model wife Hailey, who shared a photo from their wedding day as she paid tribute to her husband, calling him "my favorite human".

The sweet snap was one of six she shared of the couple.

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side," Hailey wrote on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in a New York City civil ceremony in 2018 and held a second lavish wedding ceremony in 2019.

Justin also took time out on Monday to wish himself a happy 27th birthday by posting a cute baby picture online and adding the caption: "Baby me 27 years ago."

Kylie Jenner and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown were among the celebrities to wish Justin a happy birthday in the comments section.