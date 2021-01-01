NEWS James announce new album 'All The Colours Of You' Newsdesk Share with :





The Tim Booth-fronted Manchester band will release their follow-up to 2018's 'Living in Extraordinary Times' on June 4.



The album's title track is out now, and the 11-song collection was produced by Jacknife Lee - who is known for his work with the likes of U2, The Killers and Taylor Swift.



It marks the group's first LP since signing to Virgin Music Label & Artists Services (formerly known as Caroline International).



Frontman Tim said the songs were made to mirror "the colours of these crazy times" amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.



He said in a statement: “With all the s*** that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last 3 albums. I hope It reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best. With love. Tim."



Bassist Jim Glennie added: "I'm pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it's very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans. Enjoy."



The record tackles politics, climate change, and the loss of loved ones to coronavirus.



Single 'All The Colours Of You' is about the "divisiveness and hatred stoked by" former President Donald Trump, which US-based Tim witnessed first-hand.



A press release states that: "Highlighting the sharp rise of white supremacy during his reign, the track ultimately offers a glimmer of hope, a new and brighter future with the refrain ‘Love all the colours, all the colours of you.'"



Meanwhile, James are due to hit the road with the Happy Mondays in November and December for their UK and Ireland tour.



The track-listing for 'All The Colours Of You' is:



1. 'ZERO'

2. 'All The Colours Of You'

3. 'Recover'

4. 'Beautiful Beaches'

5. 'Wherever It Takes Us'

6. 'Hush'

7. 'Miss America'

8. 'Getting Myself Into

9. 'Magic Bus'

10. 'Isabella'

11. 'XYST'

