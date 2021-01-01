Celine Dion shares remastered version of music video to mark 25th anniversary of iconic album

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker has unveiled the HD promo for the album's title track to celebrate the LP's upcoming milestone on March 12.A post on Celine's official Instagram page reads: "In March 1996 Celine Dion released an album that would become iconic. ‘Falling Into You’ is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month! To mark the occasion, the new remastered HD version of the official video for the title track is now available. Enjoy! – Team Celine."The record became the biggest-selling album of that year and earned the 52-year-old megastar two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.'Falling Into You' features classics such as ‘Because You Loved Me’ from the movie ‘Up Close and Personal’ and 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'.Meanwhile, Celine is set to tour the UK next May and June.The Canadian superstar's rescheduled run in support of her first English-speaking album in six years, 'Courage', will commence on May 25 in Birmingham.She announced last month: "I can't wait to get out there and sing for you. We're gonna have to make up for all this lost time, so please stay safe and healthy until we see each other again."The shows were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.