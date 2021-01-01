NEWS Beyonce's dad bowing out of music industry Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles is gearing up to walk away from the music industry for good and focus on his teaching career.



Mathew, who steered Destiny's Child to superstardom and oversaw the early solo careers of his daughters Beyonce and Solange, has continued to manage other artists over the years, but he plans to step away from the professional side of music by 2023.



"In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry...," he told the New York Post's Page Six.



"My plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia... There's nothing negative about (the decision). I'm personally ready to move on. I'll continue to teach about the music business."



In the meantime, Knowles, a visiting professor at Texas Southern University, is working on building up his new podcast, Mathew Knowles Impact, which he launched on America's iHeartRadio network last month.



He's also teased an upcoming surprise guest, simply describing them as a "familiar family member".