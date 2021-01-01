Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell guest on new Billie Holiday podcast

Mariah Carey and supermodel Naomi Campbell are among the big names appearing in a new companion podcast for Golden Globe-winning biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Singer Andra Day shocked Hollywood insiders by scoring a surprise win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama at the award show on Sunday, and now fans discovering the new film about the jazz and blues legend have an extra treat in store with a star-studded audio series.

Billie Was a Black Woman was created and written by Rebecca Carroll, who also hosts. The show delves deeper into Holiday's stories, music and history as a civil rights activist. A special concluding episode will examine Billie's legacy and influence on modern performers.

The podcast will feature appearances by Mariah and the film's director, Lee Daniels, as well as activist Dr. Angela Davis, actress Laverne Cox, and supermodel Campbell.

Billie Was a Black Woman, produced by Paramount Pictures chiefs and the film's producers, debuts on Audible and Amazon Music on 7 April, to mark Holiday’s birthday. The legendary singer died at the age of 44 in July 1959 of pulmonary edema and heart failure caused by cirrhosis of the liver.