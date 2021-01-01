NEWS Azealia Banks ends engagement after a week Newsdesk Share with :





Azealia Banks' engagement is off - the outspoken rapper has bumped her fiance, Ryder Ripps, just a week after going public with his proposal.



The 29-year-old rapper announced her engagement news late last month and hinted she was converting to Judaism before the wedding to the graphic artist, but following a weekend break in Palm Springs, California, Banks has decided Ripps is not her soulmate.



But she's planning to keep the ring he gave her.



In an post on her Instagram Stories Monday, the 212 star told fans: "Lol, I just dumped @ryder_ripps. He's too insecure for the wildly creative she-wolf in me. I'm keeping the menorah ring tho."



"The heirloom is mine. The Jewcy diva lives on," she added.



It was only a week ago she was showing off her new ring, and telling followers about her plans to marry.

"I'm crying," she wrote.



"I'm Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B**CHES! WE IN HERE... YERRRRRRR."