Dionne Warwick wants Wendy Williams to be first guest on YouTube talk show

Dionne Warwick is gearing up to launch her own YouTube chat show Dionne Speaks, and wants Wendy Williams to be her first guest.



The pair have been at loggerheads since December, when Williams criticised Warwick's Twitter activity and referenced a 2002 marijuana charge against her - prompting the Say A Little Prayer star to quickly hit back.



And following Saturday Night Live's reference of the feud on the latest episode of the sketch show, Warwick took to Twitter to reveal she's keen to convince Williams to chat to her on Dionne Speaks.



"Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch," she wrote. "I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I'm getting ready) to do my own talk show.



"And I'd love for my very first guest to be..., you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams."



She continued, "Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on (Dionne Speaks)."



Williams has yet to respond to Warwick's invitation on her social media pages.



Warwick first launched her YouTube channel last week, and she teased the upcoming Dionne Speaks.



A release date for the series has yet to be announced.