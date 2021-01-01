NEWS Rag'n'Bone Man avoided writing songs about divorce from ex-wife Beth Rouy Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Human' hitmaker - who welcomed his first child, son Reuben, with his former spouse in September 2017 - has admitted he's fed up of "break-up songs" and didn't want to channel his heartbreak from his marriage split into his upcoming second studio album, 'Life By Misadventure'.



In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, he confessed: “I’m bored of break-up songs. I don’t want people to listen to my music and think how depressing it is. So, when I was feeling a bit sorry for myself, I just hung my head and thought, ‘I’m not going to write anything for a bit, because it’s just going to turn out sad and pathetic.’ There’s more to be said. There are other things to write about.”



The 36-year-old singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - did attempt to write songs for his little boy, but admitted they turned out to be too "sickly".



He laughed: “It’s hard not to be sickly about parenthood. I wrote five or six other songs for Reuben that I trashed, just threw in the bin. They were horrible.”



Rory and Beth tied the knot in 2019, but split just 10 months later, after a decade in a relationship.



However, the pair "still get on really well" and the 'Giant' hitmaker - who releases his follow-up to 2017's acclaimed 'Human' on April 23 - insisted their son hasn't "suffered" as a result of their divorce.



On becoming a father, he said: “You might think having a child, or getting married, is the right thing to do for the next step in your life, but maybe it’s not the problem-solver. It doesn’t make everything OK."



But the 'All You Ever Wanted' singer added: “For some reason it changed everything for the worse. I’m not bitter. Beth is an amazing mum, we still get on really well, my son hasn’t suffered, and as long as there’s no loss of love, it’ll be OK.”