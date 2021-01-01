NEWS Barry Gibb gives update on long-awaited Bee Gees biopic Newsdesk Share with :





The 74-year-old music legend has revealed fans of the 'Tragedy' hitmakers can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.



Barry is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "The biopic could be about two years away.

"You shall see how I saw the world through my eyes, and there are a lot of things that nobody ever knew about.



"It is a million moments, you know - a million moments that change your life in one day."



The musician also has an autobiography in the works with his son Ashley, 43, and teased that the tome contains content not suitable for the screen.



He added: "There are things in the book that could never be in the film."



The biopic and book news comes after it was previously reported that Bradley Cooper was approached by producers over the possibility of playing the eldest of the Gibb brothers, who enjoyed global chart-topping success with younger brothers Robin and Maurice, in an upcoming flick.



The film is to follow the group from the time they arrived in London from Australia and had their first number one hit with 'Massachusetts' in 1967.



The band unravelled in subsequent years with substances, pills and booze involved, before Barry led a revival in the 1970s as the Bee Gees embraced a disco sound.



Barry is the last surviving member of the group, as Maurice died in 2003 and Robin passed away in 2012.

The untitled movie is yet to get a director but is to be produced by Graham King, who worked on the Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.



Paramount Pictures are also involved in the film and have purchased the rights from the Gibb estate to use the Bee Gees' classic music.



Paramount were also involved in 'Rocketman', which starred Taron Egerton as Sir Elton John.



The motion picture is being written by Anthony McCarten, who has become much sought-after scripting flicks such as 'The Theory of Everything', 'Darkest Hour' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.