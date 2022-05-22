NEWS Rammstein recorded a new album in lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The German metallers previously teased that new music was in the works last October, when they posted a clip of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider playing drums in the studio.



And now keyboardist Christian 'Flake' Lorenz has confirmed the 'Du hast' rockers - also comprising Till Lindemann, Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers and Oliver Riedel - unexpectedly ended up completing a follow-up to their 2019 untitled seventh studio album amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flake told Motor Music: “The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity.



“We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”



The record will touch on "world events", Donald Trump and "people's madness'.



On what fans can expect, he added: “Our topic is basically people’s madness and that is not much different in coronavirus times than in normal times.



“So Donald Trump was also very present last year, you could also see many traits and from people, in general, how they behaved in lockdown.



“So the sources of inspiration are actually always there. Most of the things you deal with ultimately take place in your own head anyway. Only small bumps come from outside and enough comes through when the streets are only half as full.”



Doom had previously teased that they were working on music but were not sure if an album was on the cards.

He said: "We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”



There is no word on when the new LP will be released at this time.



However, fans can catch Rammstein on their rescheduled tour of the UK, Europe and North America in 2022.



The extensive run kicks off on May 22, 2022 at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Germany, and is scheduled to conclude in Mexico City on October 1.



Last year, Rammstein won the Best Live Band award at the Heavy Music Awards for their 2019 stadium shows.



In a video message, they shared: 'It's always special to receive recognition for doing something you believe in, and when that recognition comes straight from the fans, it means a great deal.'