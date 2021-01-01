NEWS Eve Hewson: 'Dad Bono is my Kris Jenner' Newsdesk Share with :





Bono is a "crazy stage mum", just like Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, according to his actress daughter, Eve Hewson.



The Knick star has been working hard to establish herself in Hollywood since making her onscreen acting debut in 2008, and she has since become one of the industry's most promising artists - and Bono can't stop boasting about her achievements.



"I like to say he's sort of, like, my crazy stage mum, he's my Kris Jenner!" the 29=year-old laughed on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"Wherever we go, he's always telling people about all the things that I'm doing, he's kinda like my walking IMDB (Internet Movie Database) page! He's a very, very sweet, very proud dad."



Eve, who is Bono's daughter with wife, Ali Hewson, can currently be seen in Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes.

The U2 rocker, real name Paul Hewson, and activist and businesswoman Ali also have children Elijah, Jordan and John.