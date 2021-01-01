Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead ACM Awards nominations

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the 2021 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards nominations with six apiece.

Maren is up for Female Artist of the Year, while Chris will compete for the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year honours.

Miranda Lambert follows with five nominations, including her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year.

Lambert is the most nominated female artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards with 68 nods.

This year's nominations list, released on Friday, makes history as every Single of the Year nod features a woman artist - Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, and Morris.

A record four Black artists - Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend - are also nominated.

The full list of nominees is:

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year:

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year:

Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year:

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

I Hope - Gabby Barrett

I Hope You’re Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

The Bones - Maren Morris

Song of the Year:

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

One Night Standards - Ashley McBryde

Some People Do - Old Dominion

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

The Bones - Maren Morris

Video of the Year:

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris/Director: Gabrielle Woodland

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert/Director: Trey Fanjoy

Gone - Dierks Bentley/Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson

Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood and John Legend/Director: Randee St. Nicholas

Worldwide Beautiful - Kane Brown/Director: Alex Alvga

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year:

Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Does To Me - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

I Hope You’re Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Nobody But You - Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani

One Beer - HARDY feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

One Too Many - Keith Urban & Pink