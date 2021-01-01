Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead ACM Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the 2021 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards nominations with six apiece.
Maren is up for Female Artist of the Year, while Chris will compete for the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year honours.
Miranda Lambert follows with five nominations, including her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year.
Lambert is the most nominated female artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards with 68 nods.
This year's nominations list, released on Friday, makes history as every Single of the Year nod features a woman artist - Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, and Morris.
A record four Black artists - Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend - are also nominated.
The full list of nominees is:
Entertainer of the Year:
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year:
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year:
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year:
Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year:
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
I Hope - Gabby Barrett
I Hope You’re Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress
The Bones - Maren Morris
Song of the Year:
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
One Night Standards - Ashley McBryde
Some People Do - Old Dominion
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
The Bones - Maren Morris
Video of the Year:
Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris/Director: Gabrielle Woodland
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert/Director: Trey Fanjoy
Gone - Dierks Bentley/Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson
Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood and John Legend/Director: Randee St. Nicholas
Worldwide Beautiful - Kane Brown/Director: Alex Alvga
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year:
Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Does To Me - Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
I Hope You’re Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Nobody But You - Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani
One Beer - HARDY feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
One Too Many - Keith Urban & Pink