NEWS Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin on new album to mark 25th anniversary of Pokemon Newsdesk





The artists are creating original songs for a 14-track record titled 'Pokemon 25: The Album'. It will include music from 11 different Universal Music Group (UMG) artists and will be released later this year.



The news was revealed at the end of the Pokemon Day 25th anniversary virtual concert on Saturday (27.02.21), which was headline by Post Malone.



The 'Circles' hitmaker has released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You', which will be part of the album and admitted the song was "super fun" to perform.



He told Rolling Stone magazine: "I've always been a fan of the band and Darius (Rucker, lead singer). This song is one of my favourites, and it was super fun to cover.



"The song was released 25 years ago, which also happens to be when Pokemon got its start.



Balvin revealed that his tune isn't quite finished yet but he has delved into old TV shows and video games from the franchise to create a hit single to appeal to fans of himself and Pokemon.



The 35-year-old reggaeton star said: "We're gonna come up with a crazy song. It's going to catch everybody's ear.

"It's easy to make a Pokemon song if you just want that fan base, but we're not close-minded. We want everybody to vibe with Pokemon."



It was revealed last month that Katy would be teaming up with Pokemon for the P25 Music venture and said that becoming a mother had made her even more "keen" on the collaboration.



The 36-year-old singer - who gave birth to daughter Daisy in August 2020 - said: I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am."