Dan Reynolds donates childhood home to LGBTQ youth initiative

Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has donated his childhood home in Las Vegas to an organisation funding eight LGBTQ youth centres across America.



Apple executives, the Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Reynolds' wife Aja Volkman are also listed as investors in the project, aimed at making life easier for LGBTQ teens.



Through the '$8 Million, 8 Houses' Encircle campaign, the group hopes to build the homes in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.



"Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us," Reynolds and Volkman said in a statement to Billboard. "Being a part of this organization means so much to both of us and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold."



Encircle was founded in 2017 with the goal of creating spaces for troubled LGBTQ kids. Encircle currently has three operating homes in Utah, and a fourth is being built.



Reynolds has a long history with LGBTQ kids in Utah and founded the LOVELOUD festival to help fund various charity organisations.