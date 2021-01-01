NEWS Travis Scott launches emergency relief effort for struggling Houston locals Newsdesk Share with :





Texas native Travis Scott has launched an emergency initiative to feed Houston families coping with the aftermath of deadly winter storms.



The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation partners have teamed up with City of Houston officials and the Houston Health Foundation to provide 50,000 hot meals to locals impacted by last week's big freeze.



They will work with local business owners to identify the most vulnerable groups of people in need of assistance.



Winter Storm Uri caused heavy snowfall and below zero temperatures across Texas earlier this month, leaving millions of residents without water, heat or electricity.



Scott and and his Cactus Jack Foundation, along with the City of Houston, will now coordinate with restaurant owners and organisations, including The Black Service Chamber and The National Association of Christian Churches.



It's not the first time Travis has joined forces with City of Houston officials for a charity initiative - they launched their first-ever Holiday Toy Drive event last Christmas, during which city folk were gifted toys, food items, Christmas trees, blankets, and clothing.



Travis founded the Cactus Jack Foundation in November.