Charlie Puth to perform first-ever interactive livestream concert

Charlie Puth will treat fans to old favourites and unexpected tunes during his first-ever live interactive global eConcert on 31 March.



The How Long star, who will perform live from the Yoop eSpace at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, said in a statement: "It's been really fun getting to know my fans even better through social media this past year, and I am excited to perform live for them in this interactive virtual concert experience."



During the gig, Puth will be able to see and hear fans, and will even be inviting a select few to join him on the virtual stage.



He will also be attending a virtual afterparty, which organisers teased is a "secret of its own" - and one that will "push the creative envelope".



"I've missed performing for you guys so I'm excited to announce my live virtual concert with Yoop on March 31st!" Charlie said in a post on his Instagram page.