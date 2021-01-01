NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License extends singles chart reign Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License makes it seven weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The most streamed song of the week with 5.6 million plays, Drivers License extends its reign at the summit, fending off competition from Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s Calling My Phone (2) and Nathan Evans’ Wellerman remix with 220 Kid and Billen Ted (3).



Seven consecutive weeks at the top marks the longest stint at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart since Tones & I’s Dance Monkey, which spent 11 weeks at Number 1 between October and December 2019.



Tiesto climbs two places to Number 4 with The Business, his third Top 5 single, while Riton & Nightcrawlers continue to climb with Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman, up three to Number 7.



In the Top 20, The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears is up two places to Number 11, while Latest Trends by A1 & J1 climbs five to Number 12. ATB, Topic & A7S’s Your Love (9pm) rises six places to 15, Cardi B’s Up jumps five to 17 – her eighth Top 20 hit – and Central Cee’s Commitment Issues is also up five at Number 18.



Further down, new peaks come from Glass Animals’ Heat Waves (23), My Head & My Heart by Ava Max (25) and Duncan Laurence’s Arcade (29).



This week’s highest new entry comes from Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan with Let’s Go Home Together at Number 28. This marks Ella’s seventh Top 40 hit and Tom Grennan’s first – though Tom also simultaneously lands his second with Little Bit Of Love after it climbs 13 places to Number 32.



Other hits climbing into the Top 40 for the first time come from Liverpudlian DJ Navos with Believe Me at Number 33, and Australian rapper Masked Wolf, whose breakout hit Astronaut In The Ocean rises nine to Number 35.



Finally, there are two further brand-new Top 40 entries: Toxic by West London rapper Digga D, which becomes his fifth Top 40 single at Number 36, and Ariana Grande’s Test Drive from the deluxe version of her Positions album debuts at 38, her 30th UK Top 40 hit.