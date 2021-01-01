Billie Eilish's documentary confirms her relationship with Brandon Quention Adams

Billie Eilish confirms her former relationship with Brandon Quention Adams in her new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

The Apple TV+ film premiered on Thursday, with viewers first treated to a snapshot of Billie and Brandon's romance in a clip from November 2018 - when she was 16 and he was 22.

“Hey, Q,” she says as the pair hug backstage at one of her concerts at Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre. “You look good as hell.”

She and Brandon - who performs under the stage name 7:AMP - are then seen holding hands while ice skating at her 17th birthday party.

"He’s so fine,” Billie says as she looks at a picture of herself and her beau on her phone, "Oh, my gosh.”

The documentary continues to chronicle the ups and downs of their former relationship, with Billie seen telling him: "I love you. I’m in love with you" at one point.

And when he admits to drunk driving just a few days later, the Bad Guy star says: "I don’t want you to do that. I feel like you don’t take me seriously when I say that. I just want you safe.”

The breaking point in their relationship came in April 2019, when Brandon travelled to Indio to support Billie at her first-ever Coachella performance but didn't make time to see her afterwards.

Moments later, Billie confirms they split, explaining: "I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him.

"And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. You think you do.’

"I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I’ve tried.”

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry is streaming on Apple TV+ now.