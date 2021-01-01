NEWS Michelle Visage: I was 'born to be the sixth member of Steps' Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old star has teamed up with the pop group for the single 'Heartbreak In This City' and Michelle has relished the collaboration, saying she's perfectly suited to the band's unique style.



Michelle said: "I was born to be the sixth member of Steps."



Michelle acknowledges that her voice is very different to the other members of the group.



However, she now feels like "Michelle from Steps".



She told OfficialCharts.com: "I’ve done plenty of mainstream Top 40 records, but it’s been a long time.



"For me, it was more about how I was going to fit in with an iconic-sounding group. My voice is very different to their sweet voices. I remember recording my vocals and making sure I wasn’t too loud and show-tuney - I had to remember the pop-ness in my voice and cultivating that.



"I just decided to let go and trust that the producers knew what they were doing. I can hear when I come in and out of the track, but I feel like I blend in really well with them - I definitely feel like Michelle from Steps now."



Faye Tozer admitted the band had never seriously considered a collaboration before.



But the 45-year-old singer ultimately loved the experience of working with Michelle.



She said: "I don’t think we ever really seriously considered a collaboration with anyone. When you have a band with five members already, it’s like, where do you go with that?



"But this was just so much fun, it was literally just a matter of asking each other, ‘Shall we do this?!’"