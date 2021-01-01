Dr. Dre seeking private trial over pre-nup dispute

Rap mogul Dr. Dre is requesting a five-day trial to determine the validity of the prenuptial agreement he signed with his estranged wife as their contentious divorce rages on.

Nicole Young filed court papers to end their 24-year marriage last June, and began fighting for a bigger share of Dre's finances after claiming she had been forced to sign the prenup before their 1996 wedding.

She also alleged Dre had expressed regret for the way she was reportedly cornered into the contract and tore up multiple copies of the paperwork in front of her shortly after their nuptials.

However, the hitmaker, who has since become extremely wealthy, denies doing such a thing, maintaining he never pressured Nicole to agree to the financial split in the event of a break-up.

The dispute has been at the centre of their nasty divorce, and now TMZ has reported the superproducer has asking to have a private judge step in and make a ruling on the matter.

His attorney, Laura Wasser, also notes a clause in the original prenup, explaining any alterations must be made in writing.

Young has already objected to having the case removed from the court system and heard in private.

The news follows a request from her that three women who she claims her husband was intimate with during their marriage appear in court for depositions.