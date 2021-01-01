FKA Twigs working on martial arts TV show

FKA Twigs is developing a new TV show about martial arts outsiders for America's FX network.

The star came up with the idea while working on her video for Sad Day, which featured a mystical sword-fighting sequence last year.

"(I've done) a couple of fun things over lockdown, because I've had a lot of time with not travelling or touring," she told The Face, noting: "I've been able to get a couple of ideas down for TV series and films."

The Singer and songwriter explained: "There's one... off the back of Sad Day, a music video that I did for one of my songs off (2020 album) Magdalene," announcing that FX Networks are interested in the idea.

"I've developed it into a TV series and FX have picked it up. So I'm currently making my first TV series," she declared.

Calling the show "like a martial arts TV series", "centred around outsiders and the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to" Twigs said she was researching the black community and the Chinese martial arts community and how they "have a really deep connection".

"It goes into music. (Iconic rap group) The Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts," she shared.