Lady Gaga offers up $500,000 reward over snatched dog attack

Lady Gaga has offered a $500,000 (£354,000) reward for information about her missing French bulldogs after gunmen made off with the two dogs following an attack on their caregiver.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in Hollywood, California as he walked the singer's pooches, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo.

He was shot in the chest four times, according to police, and the thugs snatched Koji and Gustavo, while Miss Asia ran away. Police officers later discovered Miss Asia, who was collected by the pop star's bodyguard.

TMZ has since posted surveillance camera footage of the crime.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta spoke with Fox News on Thursday and asked the public to: "Help us catch these creeps".

"Shooting someone in order to steal dogs is wrong," he added.

"We're just sick over it, it's really horrible," he later told the New York Post, comparing the theft to the kidnapping of a child.

A rep for Gaga, who is in Italy, has confirmed she is so distraught she has offered $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked.

Meanwhile, Fischer, who was hospitalised after his attack, is said to be "recovering well".

Los Angeles Police officials are investigating the attack and dog snatch.