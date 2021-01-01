Jamie Spears' lawyer: 'My client is not the villain in Britney conservatorship battle'

Jamie Spears' lawyer has broken her silence about her client's battle to keep his position as his daughter's conservator amid a wave of opposition from fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

Vivian Thoreen appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to set the record straight and defend Jamie's actions, insisting he has been incorrectly vilified in the media as the bad guy.

"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," she said.

"This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life," she explained.

Jamie, who has been in charge of Britney's welfare and finances since she suffered a breakdown in 2008, has attracted negative press following the debut of the hard-hitting documentary Framing Britney Spears this month. In it, he was depicted as a controlling dad, who doesn't always have the Toxic singer's best interests at heart.

But Thoreen insisted Britney is still very much in control of her life.

"Britney makes decisions all the time," she said, noting: "If she wants to perform, if she wants to record an album, if she wants her name and likeness used, or if she just wants to live her life like a normal person, Jamie collaborates with Britney to make that happen."

The attorney noted that Jamie had assisted Britney with regaining custody of her children and wrested her finances back from disaster.

"And he’s created a safe environment for her to live her life the way she wants, away from the media that cause her so much pain," she went on.

Thoreen also revealed the Spears family held a secret summit meeting in their native Louisiana last year, and despite reports to the contrary, Jamie was never asked to step aside.

“Jamie loves his daughter and like any other family, issues come up from time to time, but this in no way takes away from the love and support that they have for each other," she added.