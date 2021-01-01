NEWS Coldplay hails BTS' cover of 'Fix You' in a sweet message in Korean Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Martin and co were so impressed with the K-Pop boy band's rendition of their 2005 classic, which they performed during their 'MTV Unplugged' set this week, that they tweeted them to tell them it was "beautiful" in their native language.



The 'Yellow' group wrote: “아름다운”, which translates to “beautiful”, and added: “Love c, g, w & j”, each Coldplay band members' initials.



Jimin - who is joined by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook in the South Korean band - had explained that they chose to perform 'Fix You' in English because the song provided them with some "comfort" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He shared: “This song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.”



BTS also performed 'Telepathy' - the fifth track on 'BE' - for the first time live in an arcade room and renditions of mega-hit 'Dynamite', 'Blue & Grey' and 'Life Goes On'.



Coldplay giving their seal of approval of the BTS cover comes after it was claimed the British band are preparing to release a new album.



Earlier this month, the Grammy-winners - also comprising Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - made the biggest hint their next LP is imminent and that it's called 'Music Of The Spheres', after they formally trademarked the term, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reported.



A source said: "Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title 'Music Of The Spheres'. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot."