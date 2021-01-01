NEWS Halsey thanks Jessica Alba for 'saving her pregnancy skin' Newsdesk Share with :





The 26-year-old pop star - who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin - has been struggling with acne since becoming pregnant and has finally found miracle products by Jessica's beauty line, Honest Beauty.



She shared on her Instagram Story: "Thank you @honest_beauty @jessicaalba for saving my pregnant skin. Not an ad, just seriously the first thing I've tried that's gentle enough for my face rn (sic)."



Halsey has been using Honest Beauty's Gentle Gel Cleanser, Hydrogel Cream, and Beauty Sleep Resurfacing Serum.



And she particularly praised the Sleep Resurfacing Serum as its vegan formula boasts a mix of five exfoliating alpha-hydroxy acids and hyaluronic acid for added moisture.



Jessica previously shared she believes it is important for mothers to have a dedicated skincare routine as she likes some time out at the end of her day to have a little "me time" .



The 38-year-old actress - who has daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, nine, and three-year-old son Hayes with her husband Cash Warren - said: "A skincare routine can sometimes be the only 'me' time that people have in their days. When you are doing something just for yourself, it's a nice reminder that you matter, and that taking time to take care of yourself is important."



As for her own bedtime routine, Jessica likes to "reset her mind" whilst putting her kids to bed, and then soaks in a hot bath with a glass of wine.



She explained: "First and foremost, I get into cosy loungewear and throw my hair into a messy bun. Then I recap the day with the kiddos over dinner, followed by giving the baby a bath and a good cuddle - this fills my soul and helps reset my mind and spirit. I also enjoy a bath with a glass of wine and a good book. I often add a face mask and a hair mask as part of my weekly wind-down routine."