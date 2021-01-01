NEWS U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on getting through divorce Newsdesk Share with :





U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gave Kelly Clarkson advice on how to get through a divorce during a new appearance on the singer's talk show.



The singer and daytime talk show host, who filed for divorce from her spouse of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, last June, received words of wisdom from Jill, who divorced her first husband, bar owner Bill Stevenson, in 1975, during her first TV interview as First Lady.



"I want to tell you, Kelly, this is what I would say to you if I was your mother," Jill said in a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on Thursday. "My mother always used to say to me, 'Things will look better in the morning'



"If you can take one day at a time things will look better. You know, I look back on it now and I think if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I think things really happened for the best and I think over time, Kelly, I don't know how long it's been for you, and over time you will heal and you're going to be surprised."



"I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're going to call me up and say, 'Jill, you were right,'" she added.



Jill married now U.S. President Joe Biden in 1975. In November, it was reported that Kelly had she won primary custody of her and Brandon's two children - River and Remington - but her estranged husband is demanding hefty spousal and child support.



She also sued him for fraud in October, before he hit back with his own suit the following month.