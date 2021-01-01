NEWS David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome baby boy Newsdesk Share with :





Singer and actress Katharine McPhee has given birth to a son with her music mogul husband David Foster.



A representative for the couple has shared the news with People.com, although specific details about the child's arrival have not been released.



"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," the spokesperson said, adding: "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."



The baby is the pair's first child together, and Foster's first son, having fathered five daughters from previous relationships.



The happy news emerges a day after McPhee appeared in a pre-taped interview on the Women on Top podcast, in which she revealed she was expecting a boy.



"Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl," she told hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok. "But it's kind of refreshing because I feel like I don't need to think about those societal 'this is the way you look.' I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."



McPhee and Foster wed in London in 2019.