New mum Paloma Faith suffering 'next level pain' after being diagnosed with acute engorgement

Paloma Faith is in "next level pain" after being diagnosed with acute engorgement following the birth of her second child.

The Picking Up the Pieces star has been documenting her pregnancy and motherhood journey on her Instagram page, and returned to the social media site on Tuesday to share a picture of her painfully swollen breasts with cabbage leaves stuffed in her bra.

"Day 3 and my milk has come in..... I’ve been diagnosed with acute engorgement," she wrote alongside the image. "This means I have too much milk and the baby isn’t big or strong enough to drain it and get it out. It’s painful. The boobs are rock hard. I’m trying massage while feeding, it hurts so much like a deep tissue massage and not much is helping. Hot showers/massage/hand expressing and poor baby is really over it with the exhausting hard work she needs to do to get the milk out of all those swollen blocked ducts."

Paloma added that while she's been told it "should settle", she fears she might end up in Accident & Emergency before then, telling fans: "This is some next level pain! Mum life is REALLLLLLL (sic)."

The baby, whose arrival was announced earlier this week, is the second daughter for Paloma and partner Leyman Lahcine.