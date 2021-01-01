NEWS Jennifer Lopez's daughter gets birthday guitar lesson from Lenny Kravitz Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez surprised her daughter on her 13th birthday by treating her to guitar lessons with Lenny Kravitz.



Max and Emme, the superstar's twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, became teenagers on Monday, while staying with their mum on location in the Dominican Republic, where she's filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding.



And Lopez treated Emme to a one-on-one lesson with none other than Kravitz himself.



She shared footage of her girl learning chords on an electric guitar, and captioned one photo: "Bday lessons with Lenny (sic)".



Meanwhile, her son Max scored his own musical gift - a virtual singing lesson with Lopez and Kravitz's own vocal coach, singer Stevie Mackey.



The proud mum also posted a video clip of a birthday conversation with Max, asking how he feels now he's officially a teenager.



"Not any different at all," he shrugged, as Lopez remarked, "Same thing as 50."



However, Max made his thrilled mum gasp as he responded by complimenting the 51-year-old singer/actress, "But you look like you're 23 somehow! A freak of nature in a good way (sic)!"