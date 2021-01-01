NEWS Kelly Rowland to host women's heart health livestream Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Rowland will chat to her "other mother", Tina Knowles Lawson, as part of an online conversation about heart health on Wednesday.



The popstar, whose mother Doris died after suffering cardiac arrest, will host the get together on behalf of the American Heart Association on her Instagram account.



Calling her guest "my main girl", Kelly raves, "I'm so excited because I'm gonna be able to have a conversation with my Mama T about everything that goes with the heart and the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement.



"It's just gonna be conversations how we, as Black women, are leading the numbers when it comes to heart disease... This is something that sits really close to me and I just feel the need to talk to more women about it. I just want to encourage them to take care of themselves right now."



Kelly moved in with her Destiny's Child bandmate Beyonce and her family before they found fame.



She previously said of Tina: "I grew up with Beyoncee, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie. It was a real sisterhood. I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model."