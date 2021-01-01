NEWS FKA Twigs: 'Black community and Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection' Newsdesk Share with :





The new issue of THE FACE goes on sale this Thursday 25th February with two covers. The first is fronted by superstar artist FKA Twigs, interviewed by her friend Michaela Coel and shot by Charlotte Wales.



The second cover features Manchester music enterprise NQ, including chart-busting rapper Aitch and their 24-year-old CEO Michael Adex.



More so than any issue since launch, Issue 007 of THE FACE hones in on leaders in their local areas, with stories across music, television, fashion and politics. As the world comes out of its most difficult year in a century, the issue celebrates the extraordinary stories springing up across the nation – as well as the local myths and legends they create.



FKA twigs takes to the cover of THE FACE as she prepares to release perhaps the most brilliant and vital music of her career, sharing it all in conversation with her friend Michaela Coel, creator of the extraordinary BBC series I May Destroy You. In December, Twigs revealed that she was suing her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf, for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, something that she discusses with Michaela as she reflects on her own experience. Twigs also exclusively reveals that she is working with Pa Salieu on new music and that she has had a martial arts television show commissioned by FX.



For the second cover interview, NQ CEO Michael Adex speaks about Manchester’s music legacy, their rising star Aitch who features in the shoot, being touted as the next Factory Records, NQ’s plans to go global following a recent deal with Universal Records and the Mayor of Manchester. NQ is Manchester’s most ambitious music project since the 1980s. Set up by 24-year-old mogul Michael Adex, and fueled by the success of chart-busting rapper Aitch, the talent and entertainment company embodies the same Mancunian spirit that’s been pulsing through the city since Factory Records.



The issue also features a portfolio of London’s young fashion designers, denied graduate shows in the pandemic; Profiles on musician and recently announced Sex Education star Dua Saleh, shot in Newport, and boxing champion Lawrence Okolie, shot in London, plus an exclusive shoot featuring the new Palace x Stella Artois collection.



Key quotes from FKA Twigs’ interview with Michela Coel below:



On naming her upcoming album release… “I saw last week that another artist had called their project the same name as mine. That’s never happened to me before! Another artist who’s really well known… So now [mine] doesn’t have a name again.”



On her upcoming television show commissioned by FX … “It’s like a martial arts TV series which is very much centred around outsiders. And the idea of wanting to fit in but not being able to. I’ve been putting a lot of research into the way that the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community have a really deep connection. It goes into music: the Wu-Tang Clan came together almost through martial arts.”



On her friendship with Michaela Coel… “You’re an incredibly inspiring, nurturing, beautiful friend to have. You’re just… one in a million. And I feel lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being my friend!”



On her relationship with Shia LeBeouf… “I felt like I was holding on to somebody else’s dysfunction. And now I feel like I’ve given it back to him. It’s his to hold and rightly so. He can hold it because it’s not mine”



“You know, it’s important in this day and age that everybody’s able to be accountable for their actions. And I don’t mean in an “outrage culture” kind of way, because I’m not really here for that either. I mean in a real, genuine, deep place that, thank GOODNESS, we are finally in, where women don’t have to be quiet about that sort of thing anymore.”



On coming forward about her experience of domestic abuse…” I felt like [exhales deeply] a big relief … I felt like it was a real step, not just for me, [but also] for any women who, God forbid, are experiencing or have experienced that.”



On her experience with her black identity last summer… “Remember [during the] Black Lives Matter [protests last summer], I was having almost a teenage crisis over being mixed race. It was almost like the 14-year-old self in me came back out again… I’m hoping maybe our children’s children, if the world’s still going then, won’t have this complex relationship with the colour of their skin.”