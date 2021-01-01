Little Mix and Anne-Marie to take part in Radio 1's LOLathon

Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Finneas are among the stars set to take part in BBC Radio 1's LOLathon for Red Nose Day 2021.

The radio channel has dedicated an entire week to fun challenges and silliness intended to make listeners laugh, with the festivities kicking off on 5 March at 8am GMT, and continuing until 12 March. The week will conclude with a 24-hour marathon show, hosted by Scott Mills and Chris Stark, which will begin at 9am GMT on 11 March.

Little Mix will be meeting Superfan Steve in their segment for the LOLathon, while Anne-Marie will be re-reading some of her old school reports to the nation. Meanwhile, Finneas - the brother of Bad Guy star Billie Eilish - will be performing a Britney Spears classic as part of the music entertainment.

KSI, Icelandic Eurovision sensation Daoi Freyr, MNEK and comedian Joe Lycett will also be joining in to make listeners laugh, while Radio 1 DJ Matt Edmondson will be taking it upon himself to throw his newly-engaged co-presenter Mollie King the most extravagant on-air hen do possible.

Among the other entertainment from the channel's DJs will be Clara Amfo's attempt to break the world record for naming the most Beyonce songs as possible in one minute, and Greg James calling on some famous friends to help him find Radio 1's funniest listener.