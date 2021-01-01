Cardi B covered up insecurities with cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery helped Cardi B overcome her childhood insecurities.

Now 28, the rapper had admitted she had a miserable childhood and was bullied for her "skinny" looks.

In a new chat with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, the WAP hitmaker said: "I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an a**, so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat a**. You ain't got no t**ties'. And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."

But, thanks to a few nips, tucks and enhancements, Cardi shared that she feels good about herself - and her success.

"I feel so vindicated," she told Mariah, "even when I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone."

She explained: "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt, so I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my a** done. And then I felt super confident."

Cardi showed off her assets in the Interview cover photo, wearing nothing but thigh-high gold armour boots, covering up her breasts and genitals with well-placed arms.