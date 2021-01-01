NEWS Megan Thee Stallion and Maroon 5 are set to release a collaboration next week Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper and the Adam Levine-led pop group took to their respective social media accounts to share the artwork and release date of March 3 for the upcoming track.



The latter tweeted: "Excited to announce our new single “Beautiful Mistakes feat. @theestallion"! Out on March 3rd (sic)"



Megan, 26, also shared a preview of the music video on her Instagram Story, in which she and Adam, 41, can be seen in vintage cars in a film studio.



The 'She WIll Be Loved' hitmaker can be heard singing his verse: "I wouldn't take em back/ I'm in love with the past/And now we lie awake/Making beautiful mistakes/Na na na/In my head/Na na na/ In my bed/Na na na."



The 'Savage' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of her 'WAP' collaborator Cardi B in joining Maroon 5 on a track, as the 'Up' rapper previously teamed up with the 'Sugar' group on 2017's 'Girls Like You'.



Maroon 5's last release was 2020’s ‘Nobody’s Love’, featuring Popcaan.



While Megan has just released ‘I’m A King’ with Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions for the 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack, plus the ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ to mark her birthday on February 15.



Meanwhile, Idris Elba just revealed he has a song with Megan on the way.



The 48-year-old actor, DJ and rapper let slip that he's teamed up with the US rap sensation and record producer Davido on an upcoming "banger".



Speaking to MistaJam on CapitalFM‘s 'The All-New Capital Weekender' show, he spilled: “I’m doing more music, Jam you know what it’s like, I’m trying to stay with it when we’re not gigging now. So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to droppin’. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics."