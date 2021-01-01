Janet Jackson thrills gymnast with surprise video call

Janet Jackson made a college gymnast's dreams come true on Friday by surprising her with a video call after she was left stunned by a tribute routine.

University of California, Los Angeles student Margzetta Frazier went viral earlier this month after performing a floor routine inspired by the R&B icon's music and dance moves, including songs like Nasty and If, during a gymnastics competition.

The singer heard about the special homage and was wowed by her athleticism, and managed to get in touch with Frazier on Friday to thank her over FaceTime.

"I just want to say thank you," Jackson, who was wearing a traditional Muslim hijab, told the young fan.

"Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring," she praised.

"It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it," the hitmaker went on.

The kind words left Frazier in tears as she returned the compliments and gushed about how she has long been inspired by the legendary entertainer.

"Thank you so much, that means everything to me," the gymnast said.

Jackson also expressed her desire to one day "learn to tumble", adding, "And if I do, I would love for you to teach me."

"Hopefully I won't break anything!" the 54-year-old quipped.

Sharing footage of the call on Twitter on Friday, Jackson wrote: "So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ (with) @uclagymnastics (sic)".

The unexpected chat gave Frazier extra motivation as she headed into a Friday night competition against the University of Utah, recording two personal bests on the beam and the vault, reported TMZ.