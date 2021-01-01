Azealia Banks engaged

Rapper Azealia Banks is engaged.

The controversial and outspoken star showed off her new ring on Instagram on Monday, revealing she and branding expert and conceptual artist Ryder Ripps are planning to wed.

She even suggested she had converted to Judaism - her new fiance's faith.

"I'm crying," she wrote.

"I'm Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B**CHES! WE IN HERE... YERRRRRRR," the 212 hitmaker added.

Ryder shared a similar image of his fiancee's hand to his own Instagram page. It's not clear how long the pair have been together, however Azealia hinted earlier this month that they were dating, after sharing a video of her and Ryder walking together holding hands.

The engagement news comes just weeks after Azealia made headlines for digging up her dead cat and boiling the body, explaining it was part of the process of taxidermy, which she's interested in.