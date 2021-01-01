NEWS Tom Grennan has agreed to allow Ella Henderson to tattoo him if their duet reaches No1. Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan has agreed to allow Ella Henderson to tattoo him if their duet, 'Let's Go Home Together', reaches No1.



The pair have just dropped the flirtatious track, which includes a line about "bad tattoos", and Ella suggested it would be "funny" for her to design a piece of body art to ink onto the 'Barbed Wire' singer.



She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "What would be funny is if I watched a video tutorial of how to tattoo and I get to add a tattoo of my choice on to you, Tom!"



And the 26-year-old star, a novice tattooer himself, has seemingly suggested he'd be willing to let the 25-year-old pop star tattoo him anywhere, including his face, should the song top the Official UK Chart.



Her duet partner replied: "No problem, if this goes to No1 then 100% you can put it on my face if you want."



However, it could prove challenging, as Ella admitted: "I might faint as I have a fear of needles!"

Tom added: "I love s*** tattoos.



"I tattooed myself the other day. I bought a needle and ink and I sat watching the football tattooing myself. I've tattooed a cube on my knee."



‘Let’s Go Home Together’ was co-written with James Arthur - who was also originally meant to sing on the track - and Ella had been performing it live years before.



In a press release, she said: “This song has always been so special to me that I kept going back to it. Tom and I have been friends for years, I love his voice and I’m so happy we got to do this together.”



The 'Oh Please' star commented: "When Ella hit me up and played me this song and then asked me to join her on it, I was absolutely buzzin'. Ella is a good mate of mine and it's so sick to finally get to sing together!"