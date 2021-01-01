DaBaby insists JoJo Siwa lyric was just 'word play'

DaBaby has hit back at claims he dissed JoJo Siwa in his new freestyle, insisting his "word play" went over people's heads.

The rapper caused controversy on Friday as he dropped his Beatbox remix, in which he raps: "You a b**ch, JoJo Siwa, b**ch", while holding up a picture of the Dance Moms star on his phone.

However, as JoJo's fans were quick to slam him for being cruel about the 17-year-old YouTuber, DaBaby took to his social media pages to set the record straight.

In a tweet he'd sent to JoJo, which he also shared on his Instagram page, the Suge star wrote: "My three year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.

"Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, keep shinning! (sic)."

He wrote on top of the screenshot: "Y'all MFs (motherf**kers) sick lol (laugh out loud). Y'all ok w/that child being tricked into thinking I got a problem with her. WE F**K WIT YOU JOJO."

According to Entertainment Tonight, DaBaby was using "Siwa" as a twist on "See why". And with his real name being Jonathan, saying "JoJo Siwa" is his way of saying, "Jonathan see why".

Following the backlash to the freestyle, he also tweeted using "Siwa" as "see why", writing: "I 'Siwa' I'm not like the rest of you n****s", and "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad either bae."

JoJo has yet to respond to the controversy.