NEWS Mogwai lead the race for Number 1 album with 'As The Love Continues' Newsdesk





Mogwai are leading an incredibly close race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with As The Love Continues.



The Scottish post-punk group are Number 1 on today’s Official Chart Update – though just 1,800 chart sales currently separate the Top 3.



Should Mogwai’s tenth studio album continue its momentum, it would be their first to top the Official Albums Chart, and third consecutive Top 10 studio album, following 2014’s Rave Tapes and 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. See where all of Mogwai’s songs and albums have charted in the UK.



Close behind Mogwai are US rock legends Foo Fighters, whose recent chart-topper Medicine At Midnight is continuing to perform well and could pick up a second non-consecutive week at the summit. Rounding out the midweek Top 3 is British rapper Ghetts; his third studio album Conflict of Interest is on track to be his highest charting yet, currently at Number 3.



Ariana Grande’s former chart-topper Positions is on course to return to the Top 5 for the first time since November following the release of its deluxe edition, currently at Number 5 and the most-streamed record of the week so far.



Two new entries vying for a Top 10 slot are Whitesnake compilation The Blues Album (9), and Yorkshire indie band The Reytons’ fourth EP May Seriously Harm You and Others Around You (10).



Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick could score his first solo Top 40 album with When Life Was Hard and Fast at 15, while British producer and singer SG Lewis is on track for the Top 20 at 19 with his debut album Times.



Editors lead vocalist Tom Smith and former Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows reunite as Smith & Burrows for their second collaborative album Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough (21), and Nottingham alternative rock band Tindersticks could claim their first Top 40 album since 1999 with Distractions (32).



Finally, Ronan Keating’s latest album Twenty Twenty could return to the Top 40 at Number 35 following the release of his new single with Shania Twain, Forever And Ever, Amen.