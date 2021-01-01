Miley Cyrus credits late dog Mary Jane for bringing new pooch Angel into her life

Miley Cyrus has introduced fans to her newly-adopted dog Angel, who she believes was brought into her life by her late dog Mary Jane.

The Wrecking Ball star announced the news of her beloved Mary Jane's death in January, and in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Miley explained that she can feel her late pet's presence in her new addition - pit bull Angel.

"Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ..... with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie,'" Miley wrote alongside several pictures of herself and Angel. "Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary."

"It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally making it home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two," she continued. "This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature. I want to thank @lisachiarelli for her dedication in fighting for the lives of pit bulls & finding me my perfect fit. I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off! It's pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies."

The singer concluded her post by adding a disclaimer to explain her teary appearance in some of the snaps, writing, "ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES."

Miley also owns the sheepdog Emu and Chihuahua mix Bean.