Roddy Ricch unharmed as gunshots break out on music video set

Rapper Roddy Ricch narrowly escaped injury after gunshots broke out on the set of his music video on Sunday.

The Box hitmaker was filming the video alongside fellow rapper 42 Dugg at a scrapyard in Atlanta, Georgia, when the shots began. While it was initially reported that three people were victims in the gunfire, it was later confirmed that neither Rich nor Dugg were hurt.

Dugg dismissed the entire shooting story as he took to his Instagram Live to reassure fans that he was fine, saying: "Y’all stop with that fake s**t, man. We ain’t been around no gun shooting, none of that.

"Real talk, man. We good...Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, though.”

XXL magazine reported that two men named Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder were still in hospital in a "stable condition" after being shot, while another - Peter Cook - had "sustained a laceration from a piece of debris". It's also been reported that another person was arrested for drug possession at the scene.

While 22-year-old Ricch has yet to address the shooting himself on his social media pages, his friend DJ A-Tron confirmed that he was unharmed, tweeting that "Roddy good, all the homies good".

And the situation could have been a "lot worse", an eyewitness who was working as a medic on the set of the video told Atlanta's WSB-TV.

"Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there,” the witness said. "Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ‘em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse then it could have been... could have been worse."