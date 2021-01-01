NEWS Gary Barlow working on a new musical project with Peter Andre Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker joined the Take That frontman during his online ‘Crooner Sessions’ virtual gigs last year and he revealed the ‘Patience’ singer not only encouraged him to start working on new material, but he’s also involved with his plans.



Writing in his new! magazine column, said: “I did a Q&A on my YouTube channel and was asked what made me decide to get back in the studio and actually stick to it.



“Randomly, I got the push from two people. One was Junior telling me to write something cool, current, and fresh.

“The other was Gary Barlow. Gary and I did one of his ‘Crooner Sessions’ last year in the first lockdown and afterwards I sent him songs I had written and he basically told me to get my bum back in the studio and release some music.



“So now I’m working on two projects – one album that I plan to release soon, and another separate project with Gary. Watch this space!”



Peter’s eldest son, 15-year-old Junior – who he has with ex-wife Katie Price – has also been joining his dad in the studio.



He added: “Things are coming together in the studio and I’m working hard to get the album I want.

“Junior has been in with me at weekends and he’s really enjoying the experience.”



Meanwhile, after contracting coronavirus last month, the 47-year-old singer is finally feeling back to full health.



He said: “I’m finally managing to run now without getting out of breath following my recovery from coronavirus.

“Only two weeks ago I was getting puffed out on a simple bike ride.”