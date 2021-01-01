NEWS Papa Roach won't release a new album or tour until 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Last Resort' group's frontman, Jacoby Shaddix, has revealed that while the band have around 14 songs written for their follow-up to 2019's 'Who Do You Trust?', they have decided to hold off releasing their next studio effort until life returns to some normality amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said: "The touring is not coming back for the rest of this year. I mean, there'll be some pop-up shows here and there, but we're not gonna drop a new album and tour until 2022. We're just gonna wait it out."



On their creative spell, he continued: "Now that we're at this point in the process, it's February, and I'm, like, 'Okay. Maybe we'll just go record another record. So then it's, like, when we come out, we'll have just a ton of music to drop and just be lined up to rip it for a while. Because the creative process is integral to all of our sanity. My bass player, Tobin [Esperance], he writes one or two songs a day — he just rips 'em out, churns 'em out. And I've got this little space right here that I'm in — this is my little spot where I'll demo up ideas and stuff. It's important for us to maintain some element of creativity so we feel like we have purpose."



Elsewhere, the 44-year-old rocker admitted he "was depressed for a while" last year, because he had piled on the pounds in quarantine, but as soon as he started taking up running again, he was able to clear his mind and see life positively again.



He added to Germany's Rock Antenne radio: "Towards the end of last year, I was really getting bummed out … That's what really got me into running. I was so f****** depressed, I started to put weight on again, I started to get fat. And I'm, like, 'Oh, I've gotta do something about this.' And I was, like, 'All right. What can I do? I can go outside.' So I started running again. And then I was, like, 'Oh, I'm not so f****** depressed.' 'Cause when I run, it fires off that good stuff in my brain — that serotonin and dopamine — and then I'm, like, 'Oh, wow. Life doesn't really suck. Life is okay.' It's just a matter of if I get out of the way of it, 'cause if I stay in my head, oh, man. It's a bad place to be."