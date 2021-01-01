NEWS Pete Townshend teases post-lockdown The Who album Newsdesk Share with :





Rocker Pete Townshend is plotting to team up with Roger Daltrey after lockdown for a new The Who album.



The guitarist, 75, is working in his home studio and “wants to make another” record if it's worthwhile financially, insisting streaming income is “a joke”.



“There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics," he said, reports Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. “If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”



The band released its 12th studio album, Who, in 2019 to critical acclaim, but the star admits he and frontman Daltrey, 76, “only just about got it done” due to their differing views.



“We’re very different – politically, socially, spiritually, in every respect," he added. "But we happen to be in this band together.”



Amid the pandemic, the My Generation hit makers have been forced to cancel previously-postponed plans to tour the U.K. and Ireland. The musicians had originally rescheduled the March 2020 dates for this year, but ongoing coronavirus concerns prompted them to ditch the shows altogether to avoid possibly having to rebook the gigs once more.