Ne-Yo set to become a dad again

R&B star Ne-Yo is to become a father for the fifth time.

The So Sick hitmaker and his wife Crystal Smith have confirmed they are expecting their third child together - a sibling for Roman, two, and Shaffer, four.

Taking to Instagram, Ne-Yo wrote: "Overjoyed to announce... The family is expanding... #Number5... #5thandFinal... #BlessingsOnBlessings... @itscrystalsmith... You ready baby? Let's go (sic)!"

The news emerged months after the singer admitted his marriage had been saved by the coronavirus shut down, because it forced the pair, who separated in early 2020, to deal with their relationship issues head-on.

"The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing. It allowed me the time to lock back in with (my family)," he shared.

"Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world - you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world's opinion mean more in certain situations than it should," the artist reflected.

He added: "We're actually stronger now than we were before. Now we feel like we can really talk to each other."

Ne-Yo sealed the romantic reunion by proposing to his wife once again on New Year's Eve.

The couple originally tied the knot in 2016.

Ne-Yo was previously engaged to Monyetta Shaw, with whom he shares two older children.