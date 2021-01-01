Paloma Faith welcomes second child

British singer Paloma Faith is a new mum.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This star gave birth to her second child, a daughter, with her husband Leyman Lahcine on Saturday, and although she is thrilled with the new arrival, Paloma confessed she is already "exhausted" as she deals with the pain of her Caesarean section recovery and breastfeeding.

"Well I’m not pregnant anymore! I had a planned c section yesterday," she posted to Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of her baby girl's foot and another of Paloma in hospital.

"I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have infront of me. It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m Exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me... (sic)" she went on, adding: "but I am of course elated!"

Paloma continued: "This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals)."

The singer admitted she was doing her best to nurse her little one, despite previously finding it "too hard" on her body with the couple's first child, a four-year-old daughter, but she is "trying anyway", even though her "nipples are on fire".

Wrapping up her post, she added: "Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!"

Paloma has been open about her struggles to expand her family, revealing her new daughter was conceived after six rounds of in vitro fertilisation.